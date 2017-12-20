Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar takes off to Coorg with wife Vinny Arora for a romantic birthday celebration – view pics

While TV celebs are leaving the country to holiday in exotic international locations, Kundali Bhagya’s Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar is spending his birthday with his wife, Vinny Arora in Coorg. The two took off on a short trip to celebrate his birthday with a dash of romance. Though they did want to go to an international location, they had to cancel due to time constraints. Dheeraj and Vinny are one of those couples that fans adore. The two recently also celebrated their first anniversary. Considering how much Dheeraj loves ripped jeans, he is literally wearing different shades of ripped jeans in every picture.

Dheeraj is also a fashion enthusiast who was a designer by profession but looks like acting was also his forte. Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the top shows in the country and it stays unbeaten in the top position. Speaking about the success of the show, Dheeraj had told BollywoodLife, “I’ve always wanted to play a romantic lead in a show and today I’m doing it. Yes, it is quite different from the earlier character that I played, in terms of maturity but it’s somewhat easier because Dheeraj is Karan in real life. I’m fun-loving, flamboyant and stylish also. And I used to be the captain of my school’s cricket team so I didn’t have to work a lot on the body language of a cricketer. I’m just being myself basically.” (ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar ADMITS he found all Sasural Simar Ka jokes to be really funny – watch video)

Vinny posted the sweetest birthday message for Dheeraj on Instagram and you have to check it out here.

Check out some of these other pictures from their trip right here.

In an interview with us, Dheeraj had mentioned how these two are fond of travelling and their idea of romance is having adventurous trips. They had gone to Hong Kong onto celebrate their first anniversary. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.