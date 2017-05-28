Kushal Tandon’s longing gaze at Ankita Lokhande in this pic proves that they share tremendous chemistry

He is hot as well while she is the ultimate diva. And they share a bindass attitude that makes them totally irresistible. Kushal Tandon and Ankita Lokhande are good friends and make no bones about it. Fans will remember that Ankita was rumoured to be dating him after her split with long-time beau Sushant Singh Rajput but the two shut down the rumors like bosses. They continue to be pals and don’t give a damn about what people think or write. Today, the two posted their pictures on their respective Instagram account talking about their bond as friends. But what we saw got us really excited? Don’t get it just see the pictures… (Also Read: 7 reasons why birthday boy Kushal Tandon is Beyhadh sexy!)

The picture posted by Ankita seems to be one from a house party. We love her grungy wild child styling with the jacket and denim shorts. It so reminds you of the Hollywood heroines of the 70s and 80s. Ankita’s curly hair is side swept and Kushal is looking longingly at her. I mean whatta chemistry! Any producer seeing this should team them up for a project pronto. Ankita has tagged it as Unexpected friendships are the best ones and we totally agree on it. Girls are already swooning over Kushal’s cute and passionate acts in Beyhadh and this will just make us crazier about him. He has the eyes that straight look into your heart. (Also Read: Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget party hard as Beyhadh completes six months – view pics)

Unexpected friendships are the best ones .😊 A post shared by ASL (@lokhandeankita) on May 27, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Kushal also posted a pic that is captioned as Dance is the joy of existence. We are guessing the two went partying together and rocked the dance floor with their moves. Ankita is slaying it in those teeny weeny denim shorts teamed with the jacket. The psychedelic lighting just adds up to the mood. Fans of the two have gone crazy seeing the pictures and want them to start dating soon! Hmmm….

@lokhandeankita dance is the joy of existence.✨ A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on May 27, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Kushal is now ruling over TV as Arjun in Beyhadh but we hope this picture makes some producer lock in these two for his or her next project. And we want it to be a love story. In an era where we are subjected to bland chemistry, this is like a ball of fire. Don’t you think so? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…..