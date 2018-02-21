Kushal Tandon’s birthday wish for Beyhadh co-star Kavita Ghai will remind you of Rekha

Sony TV’s Beyhadh was a romantic thriller that made a mark with the out of the box content. For the first time, we saw Jeniffer Winget in a negative role and not only that, Kushal Tandon and Jennifer’s onscreen chemistry made the fans go crazy. Like the show, in real life also Kushal and his onscreen mother-in-law, Kavita Ghai share a sweet relationship. Thus on her birthday, the former took to Instagram to share a cute message for her.

Kushal wrote, “Happy happy happy bday day kavitaji, dushman, frien, mother-in-law… our very own in-house rekhaji…. so you know rekhaji is my dad’s fav so is you … So posting ur picture with them coz they love you too…. enjoy Kerala and come back soon 😘😘I hate you like I love you !@kavita_ghai” [sic] Check out the picture here… (Also Read: After Beyhadh, this is what Kushal Tandon is up to; view pics)

From this message, we surely understand the sweet bond Kushal and Kavita share. Moreover, it is revealed that Kushal calls Kavita as ‘Rekha ji’. Isn’t that adorable?

Kushal will be featuring in a web series titled Kapoors by ALT Balaji. He recently shared a look from the series on Instagram and captioned, “New chapter , new beginnings , “rahul” naam tho suna hoga..jai mata di @ektaravikapoor.” [sic]

