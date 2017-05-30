Kushal Tandon’s birthday wish for Jennifer Winget includes a French lover

Jennifer Winget is celebrating her birthday today and her fans have gone crazy. The Beyhadh actress is having a working birthday with her on-set family and has gifted herself a new car. After exhausting all her reserves to put in the performance of a lifetime on that superb show, Jenny does deserve luxury on four wheels and a lot more. Well, the lot more also includes a French boyfriend. The lady, like zillions of women across the globe fantasizes about a French man in her life. It is a known fact that French men apparently make the best lovers and Jennifer also dreams of one.

Jennifer Winget’s taste in men was revealed today by Kushal Tandon who wished his ‘sweetheart’ of a co-star with the best in life and that included the dream French man. The hunk also said he hoped she found him soon so that she could settle in Europe and be a local tour guide when he visits the continent with his girl. Now, that is some future planning! Anyways, these two are co-star goals. And we cannot get over the picture that Kushal has posted of Jenny and him. ArYa is looking damn hot and we are praying for true love to return between the Beyhadh crazy couple. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget to spend her birthday with Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani and the entire cast of Beyhadh)

Fans are loving Kushal’s cute birthday wish for Jennifer and some have even suggested that she need not travel to France for her dream guy! According to them, he is present on the Beyhadh sets itself and she just needs the ‘nazar’ to see him. You are getting the hint and all we can say is that ArYa fans believe in their own world. It is not only Kushal but also Kavita Ghai aka Jhanvi Mehrotra who had a superb wish for her onscreen daughter. Describing Jennifer as someone who carries love in her bones, Kavita says that Jennifer was more of a mommy for her on the sets. Rakshit Wahi aka Shubh and Rajesh Khattar also wished his Maya Baby. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget birthday special: These pictures of the Beyhadh actress with her furry friend Breezer are just PAW-fect!)

#happybirthday #mayababy .. & now i will have to bring the cake 😀😅 A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on May 29, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

We are sure many people will be jealous of Jennifer’s co-stars! Life is fun when your colleagues are like family and these posts prove it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…