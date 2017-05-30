Kushal Tandon’s birthday wish for Jennifer Winget includes a French lover

Jennifer Winget is celebrating her birthday today and her fans have gone crazy. The Beyhadh actress is having a working birthday with her on-set family and has gifted herself a new car. After exhausting all her reserves to put in the performance of a lifetime on that superb show, Jenny does deserve luxury on four wheels and a lot more. Well, the lot more also includes a French boyfriend. The lady, like zillions of women across the globe fantasizes about a French man in her life. It is a known fact that French men apparently make the best lovers and Jennifer also dreams of one.
Jennifer Winget’s taste in men was revealed today by Kushal Tandon who wished his ‘sweetheart’ of a co-star with the best in life and that included the dream French man. The hunk also said he hoped she found him soon so that she could settle in Europe and be a local tour guide when he visits the continent with his girl. Now, that is some future planning! Anyways, these two are co-star goals. And we cannot get over the picture that Kushal has posted of Jenny and him. ArYa is looking damn hot and we are praying for true love to return between the Beyhadh crazy couple. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget to spend her birthday with Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani and the entire cast of Beyhadh)
@jenniferwinget1 Wel well it’s ur bday , so first lemme ask universe too always bless u , always keeping shinning and rising ✨may u get ur French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide 🙃Wel I can rite a chapter on you … but u know what the chapter will be about . so let that be a secret …. Thanku for being a wonderful costar /dost /enemy .. and Thanku for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa;-) ur a sweetheart, you beauty with brains ….✨🙃😇🤘
Fans are loving Kushal’s cute birthday wish for Jennifer and some have even suggested that she need not travel to France for her dream guy! According to them, he is present on the Beyhadh sets itself and she just needs the ‘nazar’ to see him. You are getting the hint and all we can say is that ArYa fans believe in their own world. It is not only Kushal but also Kavita Ghai aka Jhanvi Mehrotra who had a superb wish for her onscreen daughter. Describing Jennifer as someone who carries love in her bones, Kavita says that Jennifer was more of a mommy for her on the sets. Rakshit Wahi aka Shubh and Rajesh Khattar also wished his Maya Baby. (Also Read: Jennifer Winget birthday special: These pictures of the Beyhadh actress with her furry friend Breezer are just PAW-fect!)
Sometimes I wonder that who’s the mom here, me or you??? This past year right from the start you sensed my weakness and my anxiety… from scolding the ADs to help me say my lines, from being patient enough and calming my nerves while softly n slowly drowning me in water.😊 I have shared all my problems, my not so important secrets, my anger, my doubts. I feel like a baby monkey who jumps and clings on to her mommy monkey who is in full control. I love u Jenna just the way you are. You are a beautiful soul who carries light in her smile and love in her bones. And you deserve an amazing year filled with loads of love, care and support. You will always be a part of me.😗😗😇🎂🍾💖@jenniferwinget1……
A post shared by Kavita Ghai (@kavita_ghai) on
There are so many important things that I’ve learnt from you, we are a great pair because we always look gorgeous in our photos! May this birthday be filled with lots of happy hours and also your life with many happy birthdays, that are yet to come. Happy birthday.! @jenniferwinget1 #happybirthdayjenniferwinget #jenniferwinget #rakshitwahi #beyhadh #gratitude #love #word
#happybirthday #mayababy .. & now i will have to bring the cake 😀😅
A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on
We are sure many people will be jealous of Jennifer’s co-stars! Life is fun when your colleagues are like family and these posts prove it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…