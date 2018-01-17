Kushal Tandon’s look from Kapoor’s is here and we can’t keep calm

After making us swoon with his outing as the passionate and hot photographer Arjun Sharma from Beyhadh, Kushal Tandon will be back with ALT Balaji’s Kapoor’s. The story is of a wealthy dysfunctional family and will be aired on the web. Actress Adaa Khan will romance Kushal in the series. The other actors on the show are Karishma Sharma, Riddhima Pandit and Satyajit Sharma. The story is about romance, relationship and affairs with the girls in prominent roles. We are guessing that his character’s name is Rahul as the actor had given a hint on an Instagram post few months before. (Also Read: Kushal Tandon vs Ekta Kapoor: Here’s who won the battle of wits on Twitter)

He shared a snap on Insta where we can see him in a blue suit. He is looking very dapper. Kushal had a casual look in Beyhadh with jeans and tees but here is a successful businessman and the look is damn different. We will see the fresh jodi of Kushal and Adaa on the show.

Earlier in an interview Kushal said, “I am onboard and am the only person as of now who has been roped in. It is the initial stage right now. I will be playing the lead along with other actors who are yet to be confirmed.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…