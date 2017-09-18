Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka deserves a longer run, feel fans!

Star Plus has decided to wind up the shows on Star Dopahar. This has come as sad news for the actors as well as fans who feel the shows have good content. Fans of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka have started a petition for the show to continue. It is the Indian remake of the Turkish cult series, Fatmagul. The actors Pankhuri Awasthy and Rajveer Singh got a lot of appreciation and the tale of a rape victim’s fight for justice was lauded. Fans feel it best matches the concept of Nayi Soch propagated by the channel. Moreover, the story will be rushed unlike Fatmagul, which went at a very realistic pace. Set in Himachal Pradesh, it is a lovely love story. (Also Read: Did Pankhuri Awasthy-Rajveer Singh have a spat on the sets of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? The actress answers…)

The other show that fans wanna see continue is Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee. Starring Tina Ann Phillip as Aastha, a girl who believes in humanity over superstition and other stuff, the show really promotes Nayi Soch. Actor Kunwar Dhillon plays the lead. Fans have voted in huge numbers for this show as well. Tina has earned a lot of praise for her natural acting and spontaneity. Love Ka Hai Intezar took the third place. Recently, we saw the entry of Mohit Sehgal and Preetika Rao on the show. Their love story was gaining momentum and now things are rushed.