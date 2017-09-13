Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Dhai Kilo Prem or Love Ka Hai Intezar – which Star Dopahar show should continue?

In a bid to strengthen its afternoon programming, Star Plus had launched five shows, Dhai Kilo Prem, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (TSMSP). Out of these, TSMSP got the best TRP ratings and was promoted to the evening slot. It replaced Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on the evening slot is getting TRPs like 1.2 which is considered decent. From a rather regressive tale, it is slowly moving towards becoming more modern. However, fans are rather upset about the afternoon shows going off air. Many feel they represent the real Nayi Soch that Star Plus talks about, more than their evening shows. (Also Read: Did Pankhuri Awasthy-Rajveer Singh have a spat on the sets of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? The actress answers…)

Here is a look. Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka is the Indian remake of the iconic Turkish show, Fatmagul. Viewers love the fresh concept of the show and the acting of the cast. There is a lot of disappointment about KQHAK going off air as people wanted to see the whole of Fatmagul told in a proper manner. On the other hand, Love Ka Hai Intezaar had seen the recent entries of Preetika Rao and Mohit Sehgal. People are loving their chemistry and this news has come as a major blow for them. Likewise, fans of Ek Aastha Aise Bhi and Dhai Kilo Prem also feel it is damn unjust for the channel to take off the show so abruptly.

It is not unusual to see good content being taken off from TV due to low ratings. But, if we don’t support good content, then we have no right to complain about trash on TV. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…