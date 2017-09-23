Kylie Jenner expecting her first child with Travis Scott

Good news for the Kardashian sisters. The young entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child and it is Travis Scott’s baby. TMZ reported on Friday that it is only recently that Jenner has started discussing her pregnancy with her friends. Even Scott too has started to talk about the impending fatherhood. People magazine further corroborated the news informing that she is due in February, a month after her sister Kim Kardashian and Kayne West will welcome their third child. The latter opted for surrogacy this time because of Kim’s placenta accetra.

Scott and Jenner’s relationship is only a few months old. They were seen walking the streets hand in hand at the Coachella Festival early this year. And we are talking about California in the month of April here. They even got a butterfly inked on their ankles to flaunt their love for each other. And you know Twitter is taking this news in various degrees of emotions ranging from shock, awe to mockery. Check out a few reactions right here…

Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

Finally, something’s gonna grow naturally. #kyliepregnant — kyo be! (@daru_desi_) September 23, 2017

Kylie Jenner is pregnant and this is life changing. I don’t know how but it is. #kyliepregnant — Real Girl (@SmritiNotani) September 23, 2017

Well, that’s quite a shocker indeed.