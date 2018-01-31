Kylie Jenner is having sleepless nights because of THIS…

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is reportedly regretful about having a baby with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has been having trouble sleeping at night worrying about her decision, reports aceshowbiz.com. “Kylie is dealing with major regrets over her pregnancy as her due date quickly approaches. She is second guessing the biggest decision in her life, having a baby with Travis. As her relationship with her baby’s daddy is so rocky and uncertain, Kylie is starting to think she made the wrong decision by deciding to have a baby with someone who is no longer present much in her life,” said a source.

“She is having trouble sleeping late at night, worrying about her decision. Kylie can’t help but wonder how things would be different if her baby was Tyga’s. She misses her ex Tyga, who was always caring and present, and she is beginning to think it should have been Tyga’s baby, not Travis,” added the source. (ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh showers praise on Gal Gadot, Instagram reminds him of Kylie Jenner)

Kylie is reportedly due for delivery next month.