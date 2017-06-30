Laila, Main Tera Boyfriend, Humma – 7 best songs from the first half of 2017!

Let us face it. 2017 is not going well. While the first half of 2016 had incredible movies like Airlift, Neerja, the first half of 2017 has kept us deprived of cinema that is at par. And well, along with good cinema, good songs have also not released. Seriously, there was not one song that is so good that it will be remembered for times to come. The songs that have come out are not bad, but not mind-blowing either. Well, another half of the year is still to go, and, as always, we prefer to be optimistic. We dearly hope that Bollywood is able to churn out exceptionally good cinema and songs in the coming half of the year. I mean there is a limit to the number of times that we can listen Kaabil Hoon on loop, right?

The first half of this year was full of rehashed songs! And of course Arijit Singh sang every third song in every single film…

Laila Main Laila

This song broke records! Picturised on the sultry Sunny Leone, this ditty from Raees, made fans dance in the theaters. No, seriously! There were numerous videos that surfaced on social media, showing people dancing in the cinema halls as soon as the song came up. Crooned by Pawni Pandey, the song was composed by Ram Sampath. It was one of many song remakes that came out this year.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin

Parineeti Chopra returned to the screen with the YRF venture, Meri Pyaari Bindu. She played the role of a singer in this mellow romantic drama. To play the part with conviction she even crooned the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, and nailed it.

Kaabil Hoon

One of the rare songs that were not remade or were not sung by Arijit Singh this year, Kaabil Hoon was a hit as soon as it released. Rajesh Roshan brought back the magic of the ’90s with this melodious number.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This title track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. They danced their hearts out, and made us tap our feet too.

Raabta Title Track

Deepika Padukone featured in this track from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s Raabbta. She was the most glamorous thing about the whole movie.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga

This one from Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend made us all reach for those tissues. Arijit Singh hits the right notes, and Mithoon’s music strikes the chords to make you feel melancholic.

The Humma Song

This song topped the music charts of Mirchi, Saavn, iTunes for weeks. The sultry number featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Not a great remake but since the original was so catchy, this one continued to cash in on the music.

Main Tera Boyfriend

An out-and-out dance number, which was to Sushant Singh Rajput what Sheila Ki Jawaani was to Katrina Kaif. His abs made the ladies go weak in the knees and gave men fitness goals too. Also, the song was certainly a number that you can play at a house party and dance the night away.

Well, that was our roundup of best songs from the first half of 2017! And here is an advice for Bollywood: less Arijit Singh, lesser remakes.