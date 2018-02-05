After Shahid-Mira and Saif-Kareena, we want Ranveer-Deepika and Virat-Anushka to walk the ramp together

Lakme Fashion Week 2015 ended on a bright note when Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for ace designer Anamika Khanna. The Veere Di Wedding star, whose name is synonymous with the cosmetic brand, and also the fashion event organisers, hinted that she might walk as a showstopper with hubby Saif Ali Khan next year. The duo had previously graced the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra. And such fashion weeks are always a great idea to display your love and affection in front of the public. Joining Bebo in this category this year was Padmaavat actor, Shahid Kapoor, who made his runway debut as a couple with wifey, Mira Rajput. The duo set the ramp on fire as they showcased Anita Dongre’s Spring Summer 2018 collection and needless to say, their chemistry made headlines. After Shahid-Mira and Saif-Kareena indulging in a bit of PDA at this fashion event, it’s high time other celebrity couples join them. We want to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gracing the ramp together and giving us moments to cherish forever. But they aren’t the only celebrity couples we are rooting for. There are few more who can follow in Shahid-Mira’s footsteps and make us cheer for them like never before. Below is our list of top Bollywood couples who should grace the ramp as a couple and set the internet on fire…

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli

They’re one of the most good looking couples in the industry and their wedding pictures still make us misty-eyed. They are incredibly stylish and look so damn good together. After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, we think it’s high time some designer chooses them as their showstopper. We can bet his/her collection will gain popularity and attention in no time. We hope Sabyasachi is reading this as we can already visualise him designing some couture ensembles for them. Also Read: Fans wish ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ to Virat Kohli on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma and here’s how he reacts – watch video

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh

They are poles apart when it comes to their individual styling and that’s the beauty of it. Ranveer and Deepika have never hesitated from making public appearances, even walking hand-in-hand. So why the wait when it comes to their ramp walk debut? DP has previously walked with Fawad Khan and we still believe, Ranveer would have made a better choice. Nonetheless, with the success of Padmaavat and their evergreen chemistry, here’s hoping the couple finds a reason to display their affection during the next fashion week. Also Read: Padmaavat becomes Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s highest opening weekend grosser

Disha Patani – Tiger Shroff

They are young, vibrant and incredibly hot. Disha and Tiger are definitely the next IT couple of Bollywood. She’s sexy and he’s damn desirable – what else do you need to make a rocking ramp walk debut? Disha is already a favourite for many designers; Tiger on the other hand is a bit shy. Together, their lethal combination is bound to set the temperatures soaring.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make for an amazing couple! They are tall, good looking and undoubtedly the most charming pair we have ever come across. It’s been more than ten years since they tied the knot and it’s high time, they give someone an opportunity to dress them as a couple. We call our dibs on Neeta Lulla, what say?

Twinkle Khanna – Akshay Kumar

Mrs Funnybones meets the Khiladi of Bollywood! Akshay and Twinkle’s love story is as funny and interesting as their individual personas – she’s witty and he’s bold. While they don’t have any fond memories when it comes to ramp walk thanks to the controversy a few years ago, it’s time they let bygones be bygones. We bet there are many designers waiting for them to come on board.