Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha steal the limelight as they walk for Falguni and Shane Peacock – watch video

We were one of the first ones to tell you that Karan Johar is all set to make his runway comeback at the Lakme Fashion Week after five long years. But in a surprising move, it was Sonakshi Sinha who kickstarted the show. Wearing a black corset top, an embroidered jacket and black pants, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous. She completed her look with retro glasses. However, it was Karan Johar who stole all the limelight. The filmmaker looked dapper in a golden and black shimmery suit paired with black trousers. He even coloured his hair grey to give him a salt and pepper avatar, enhancing his look even more.

Talking about Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection, they experimented with a lot of colours, embroidery work, embellishments and silhouettes. But their shimmery jackets and velvet outfits were the most impressive. Being their first menswear line, they have done a fantastic job. Karan and Sonakshi’s outfits were standout and we really loved them. Karan even changed his jacket at the end and wore an old, military kinda jacket with heavy embroidery and lots of embellishments. Check out their videos and pictures from LFW right here.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ittefaq. She will be seen next in Welcome to New York, which also stars Karan Johar. KJo is currently on hiatus from direction and is producing films like Kesari, Brahmastra and Dhadak. With Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam still to walk the ramp, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the videos, pictures, update and dope from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.