Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves us spellbound at the grand finale with her edgy black gown – view HQ pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought down the curtains on the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 and boy, she could give any international supermodel a run for her money. The lady donned an Anamika Khanna gown that fitted her toned body to perfection. With a slight deep neck, it had a hint of cleavage. But what was striking was the Cleopatra style eye makeup. Bebo looked fierce, sexy and sensuous at the same time. She had brown lips and slick hair, which is cool nowadays. There were no accessories other than a pair of statements ear cuffs that looked arresting. She looked hot as hell. (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the temperature soaring at the grand finale; view pic)

Varun Sharma, filmmakers Abbas – Mustan, Sridevi and Janhavi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor attended Anamika Khanna’s show. After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, we saw Bebo rocking black this weekend. Designer Anamika Khanna is one of the most celebrated names in the industry. She is also a favourite of Sonam Kapoor.