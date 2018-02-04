Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the temperature soaring at the grand finale – view pic

After a week full of fashion, celebrities and glamour, Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort has finally come to an end. After Vaani Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and so many more celebrities walked the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan ended the show at the grand finale. The actress set the temperatures soaring as she walked for Anamika Khanna. Kareena Kapoor Khan walked like a royal queen, full of attitude and style.

Dressed in a stunning black embroidered and glitzy dress, Kareena looked stunning as always. She slayed the ramp and took everyone’s breath away. Talking more about Anamika’s collection, the ace designer presented to us a range of modern dresses, gowns, skirts and jackets. Anamika’s collection boasted of intricate embroidery and embellishment work along with drastic cuts and ruffles. From cream to white, gold, copper and even red and black, she experimented with a lot of colours. The models were given dramatic hairstyles and makeup to make the show a visual treat. Her printed line of clothes, from gowns to flowy, loose pants were intriguing too. While talking about whose fashion she adores, she said, “I just adore my son.” She also added, “I will not change anything in my wardrobe. In fact I have hoarded all my jeans since I was 20 or 21 years old, I’ll keep them always.” When she was asked about Saif Ali Khan’s walk, she said, “The only question he had was why he was not the brand ambassador of Lakme. He was just jealous I guess. But next season, maybe we will walk together at the grand finale. Lakme has said we will have you both walk as a couple at the grand finale.” That is amazing! (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ethereal in white ahead of the grand finale)

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her next – Veere Di Wedding, post which she will announce her next movie. With more backstage gossip, pictures and videos coming up, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.