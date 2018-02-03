Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kriti Sanon brings a glittery end to day 3 – view pics

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 has been a starry affair and day 3 was no different. From Karan Johar to Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Hina Khan and several other celebrities walked the ramp for different designers. However, it was Kriti Sanon who brought a glittery end to day 3. The actress walked the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani and she looked ravishing as always. Wearing a shimmery lehenga choli with colourful planetary prints, Kriti walked with a lot of energy and poise. She totally set the runway on fire with her charm and gorgeous looks.

Talking about Tarun Tahiliani’s collection, it was inspired by outer space and we saw a lot of planet, star and moon prints. He made use of glitter as well. But it was the edgy silhouettes and artwork that stole our hearts. Whites, Golds, Blues dominated his colour palette. While in the women’s line we saw a lot of dresses, lehenga cholis, kurtis and sarees, the men’s wear range had a different style of kurta pyjamas. We loved how each model had glittery eye shades and minimal jewellery, going very well with the theme. We have to say his line was exquisite and definitely out of the world. Anyway, check out Kriti’s pictures and videos from Tarun Tahiliani’s show at LFW right here.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi. She has been linked to several films recently, most recently one with director duo Raj and DK. However, we have no clarity on her next film yet.