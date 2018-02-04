Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Saif Ali Khan is confident that Kareena will hit a grand slam at the finale

Saif Ali Khan was the star attraction at day four of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 when he walked down the ramp in a Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble. The coffee coloured kurta and trousers was complemented with boots and a fancy brooch. The actor revealed that he choose to walk at the last minute. The evening was a royal affair with Sushmita Sen looking stunning in a House of Kotwara sharara outfit in silver. She did a twirl that made the crowd cheer her on loudly. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the finale tomorrow and this is what he said. (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Sushmita Sen twirls her way into our hearts while Saif Ali Khan looks dapper as ever as day 4 ends)

Saif told the media, “My wife was surprised. She thought she was the only one walking the Lakme Fashion Week. But this was a last minute thing. I don’t know how Kareena would feel if I became a permanent fixture at the LFW. Kareena always gives me advice. I will not be able to attend tomorrow’s show as I am leaving for Rajasthan for a shoot for two and a half months. But I am sure she will hit a grand slam at the grand finale.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the release of his next, Baazaar, while also working on several other projects. Sushmita has taken a break from Bollywood. Anyway, with day five still to come, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope, updates, pictures and videos from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.