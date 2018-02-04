Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Saif Ali Khan is confident that Kareena will hit a grand slam at the finale

Saif Ali Khan was the star attraction at day four of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 when he walked down the ramp in a Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble. The coffee coloured kurta and trousers was complemented with boots and a fancy brooch. The actor revealed that he choose to walk at the last minute. The evening was a royal affair with Sushmita Sen looking stunning in a House of Kotwara sharara outfit in silver. She did a twirl that made the crowd cheer her on loudly. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the finale tomorrow and this is what he said. (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Sushmita Sen twirls her way into our hearts while Saif Ali Khan looks dapper as ever as day 4 ends)

Saif told the media, “My wife was surprised. She thought she was the only one walking the Lakme Fashion Week. But this was a last minute thing. I don’t know how Kareena would feel if I became a permanent fixture at the LFW. Kareena always gives me advice. I will not be able to attend tomorrow’s show as I am leaving for Rajasthan for a shoot for two and a half months. But I am sure she will hit a grand slam at the grand finale.”

DAY-4-SHOW-9-NEXA-PRESENTS-SHANTANU-&-NIKHIL-(115)

DAY-4-SHOW-9-NEXA-PRESENTS-SHANTANU-&-NIKHIL-(134)

DAY-4-SHOW-9-NEXA-PRESENTS-SHANTANU-&-NIKHIL-(128) DAY-4-SHOW-9-NEXA-PRESENTS-SHANTANU-&-NIKHIL-(125)

DAY-4-SHOW-9-NEXA-PRESENTS-SHANTANU-&-NIKHIL-(112)

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the release of his next, Baazaar, while also working on several other projects. Sushmita has taken a break from Bollywood. Anyway, with day five still to come, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope, updates, pictures and videos from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.

 