Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bring a dreamy end to day 1 – view pics

We were the first ones to tell you that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are going to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 for the very first time together as a couple. While Shahid has walked the ramp a couple of times and Mira has attended several shows at the prestigious fashion week, they haven’t sashayed down the runway together until tonight. And hence today’s evening was special. Shahid and Mira took the ramp for Anita Dongre and stole everyone’s hearts. Not only did they look drop dead gorgeous, but they walked with such poise and their chemistry was so adorable that we couldn’t take our eyes off them.

While Shahid wore a simple white kurta pyjama, Mira looked stunning in a white lehenga choli with silver embroidery. The duo set the ramp on fire and we have to say and they did full justice to Anita’s collection. They kept talking throughout their walk and Shahid even made Mira twirl. Anyway, check out their pictures and videos from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.

Talking more about Anita’s new line for this summer, we have to say it was simple yet elegant. Her use of pastel colours and different silhouettes was really amazing. We saw several intricately crafted lehenga cholis, heavily embroidered in chikan work and slightly shimmery. We saw embroidered dresses with fairy skirts too. In the men’s collection, We saw several embroidered kurta pyjama with Gandhi jackets. The girls completed their look with a tiara.

On the professional front, Shahid is currently celebrating the success of Padmaavat. He will soon start working on KriArj’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. Anyway, don’t you think Shahid – Mira were adorable as they walked the ramp together? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.