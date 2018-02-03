Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Sushmita Sen twirls her way into our hearts while Saif Ali Khan looks dapper as ever as day 4 ends

After Tamannaah, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Disha Patani and several other celebrities walked the ramp on day four at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, Sushmita Sen and Saif Ali Khan brought a glittery end to the day. While Sushmita walked for Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali, Saif walked for Shantanu and Nikhil and we have to say both of them surprised one and all. While Sushmita danced and twirled to Umrao Jaan, Saif Ali Khan showed off his Nawab side. But it was Sushmita who stole our hearts as she wore a silver and green, embroidered lehenga choli with a dupatta. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen posts a gym pic that can give younger actresses a run for their money; view pic)

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black sequinned kurta and pyjama. Talking about the Kotwara label, we saw a lot of embroidered and woven fabrics. We saw several sarees, lehengas and dresses. Shantanu and Nikhil’s designs we’re more classy with most of their outfits being limited to black and white. Their use of different silhouettes and their print and embroidery work was just fantastic. The sequins we’re also eye catchy. Anyway, check out Saif and Sushmita’s pictures from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the release of his next, Baazaar, while also working on several other projects. Sushmita has taken a break from Bollywood. Anyway, with day five still to come, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope, updates, pictures and videos from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.