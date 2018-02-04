Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde give a sizzling start to day 5

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 has been a treat to attend. From some exquisite designs to new age style and fashion to top celebrities walking the ramp, it’s been an eventful show till now. But wait, there’s more! As the final day, day 5, starts we can’t keep calm. Not only are the biggest designers going to showcase their collections, but we will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vaani Kapoor and several others take to the ramp. However, before all this, it was Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty and Swara Bhaskar who sizzled as they kickstarted day 5 at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah, Dia Mirza are the gorgeous showstoppers of day four)

Swara Bhaskar walked for Crow and she looked gorgeous in a grey dress paired with a black, dot printed, long jacket. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, walked like a boss for Amit Wadhwa. He looked handsome as always in a printed shirt paired with a printed jacket and loose pants. But it was Pooja Hegde and Shilpa Shetty who stole our hearts. Pooja looked like an angel in a white, shimmery gown with tassles and embellishments, designed by Riddhi Mehra. And Shilpa spewed royalty as she walked for Jayanti Reddy in a golden, intricately embroidered lehenga choli. Anyway, check out their pictures from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.

On the professional front, Swara will be seen next in Veere Di Wedding, while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Pooja Hegde has two Telugu films in her kitty and one Bollywood movie, while Shilpa is all set to release her second book – The Diary of a Domestic Diva.