Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Malaika Arora, Karan Singh Grover turn up the heat on day 5 – view pics

After Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Hegde and Shilpa Shetty slayed on the ramp, a host of celebrities stole their thunder in the afternoon session of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Malaika Arora Khan, Kiara Advani, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover walked the ramp for different designers and they totally turned up the heat.

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white and blue embroidered lehenga which had a lot of floral elements. The actress walked with grace and poise and took our breath away. Diana Penty, on the other hand, looked stunning in a maroon, ruffled lehenga paired with a printed choli and a jacket. And while Kiara Advani sported a black corset top with a heavily embroidered lehenga, Karan Singh Grover wore a white shirt paired with a pink jacket and pink pants. However, it was Malaika Arora Khan and Karishma Kapoor who stole our hearts. Malaika stunned in a black jacket and pants with a layered dupatta, while Karishma wore a silver, embroidered lehenga choli. Check out all their pictures from the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here. (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan accompanies mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan for Lakme Fashion Week 2018)

With Kareena Kapoor Khan set to end the show with the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the dope, updates, gossip, pictures and videos right here.