Laksh Lalwani and team of Porus head to Thailand for underwater sequences

After using the lunar landscape of Ladakh for Colors’ Shani, producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary has now taken the team of Porus to Thailand for a long shoot. It seems actors Laksh Lalwani, Rati Pandey and Aditya Redij are already in the island nation to shoot for the mega budget period soap. The show talks about the life of King Porus who fought with the Greek Alexander The Great. It focuses on the Battle of Hydaspes that took place somewhere around Mong in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Laksh will be paired with his Adhuri Kahani Hamari co-star Suhani Dhanki. Ira Dubey will play the role of Queen Olympias on the show.

A source from the channel told Bollywood Life, “The whole team is headed there. In fact, Laksh, Rati and Aditya have been there since a few days. The shooting will take place in Pattaya, Surat Thani and Koh Sak. The makers are sparing no efforts to give it a lavish feel. The entire underwater portions will be filmed in Thailand. There is a lot of action. Ira who plays Alexander’s mom Olympias will join us later.” After Suryaputra Karn, this is Siddharth’s next for Sony TV. Actor Rohit Purohit will play the part of Alexander the Great.

Laksh was playing the part of Veer in Ekta Kapoor’s Pardes Main Hai Mera Dil. Rumours suggested that he quit the show as he bagged the lead in Tewary’s Porus. However, the actor denied it saying that he had made up his mind to quit PMHMD as he was not happy with the character. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…