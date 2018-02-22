Lakshmi teaser: Prabhudheva shows off his killer dance moves and all we can think of is ABCD – watch video

And here it is! The teaser of Prabhu Dheva’s upcoming Tamil film is out! Titled Lakshmi, this one is directed by Vijay. Prabhu, who as we all know is a dancing legend (a fact that is mentioned even in the teaser) shows off his killer moves in this one-minute-long video, which instantly reminded us of Remo D’souza’s ABCD films, which also had Prabhu as a dance teacher. In Lakshmi too he will be teaching some dance moves to his “extra ordinary student”. But that doesn’t change the fact that the teaser of Lakshmi is brilliant. Plus the catchy music in the background is just adding to it.

Watch it right here:



On the last day of the shoot, producers Prateek Chakravorty and Shruthi Nallappa of Pramod Films gifted Prabhu a painting portrait. It was a very emotional moment for Prabhu as Prateek told Times Of India, “Lakshmi has more emphasis laid upon emotional factors and in relevance our farewell had more such influences. Prabhu Deva sir has been a great support throughout the shooting and his involvement more personal as the story revolves around dancing.”

Lakshmi also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays a pivotal role in the film. The music has been composed by Sam CS and Nirav Shah is the man behind the cinematography. Choreographer, Salman Yussuf Khan also stars in this bilingual film, which will release in a couple of months.

What are your thoughts on the teaser of Lakshmi? Let us know in the comments below.