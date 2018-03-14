Late actor Narendra Jha totally left us in awe with his role in Raees and Haider

2018 is indeed getting more emotional than we anticipated, especially today. We lost one of the greatest physicists, Stephen Hawking and an actor, Narendra Jha. While Stephen Hawking will always be remembered for his contributions to the world, Narendra Jha has blown our mind in almost every film and TV show that he was a part of. We last saw him in Kaabil as Inspector Chaubey, and in Raees as Musa Bhai. Friends, family and fans are mourning the death of the actor who passed away in the morning after suffering a massive heart attack. He even had a couple of other films lined up this year but sadly, we won’t be able to see him in those anymore.

The actor was roped in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho, Rajkummar Rao’s Priceless and a couple of other projects. His demise is more emotional for fans who have lived through the ’90s and seen all of his TV shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor even tweeted how he was one of the first actors that she has worked with. He has given us some very memorable shows like Captain House and Itihaas. The actor was holidaying with his family when he suffered from the heart attack. It was his third one over the years. The family is shaken with the sudden demise of the actor and have decided to perform the final rites in Wada itself, where they were holidaying. (ALSO READ: Narendra Jha passes away, Ekta Kapoor mourns the death of the late actor)

Here are some of his best roles in films.

Musa Bhai – Raees

How can you ever forget this mind-blowing role in Raees! Narendra as Musa Bhai was one of the best we have seen in films. Even fans remember him by this role.

Inspector Chaubey – Kaabil

Kaabil was the last film that he was seen in and if we watch the film again, it will definitely be a very different experience seeing this late actor’s impressive performance.

ACP Patil – Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Narendra played the role of ACP Patil in Hamari Adhuri Kahani. In fact, he has played the role of a police officer quite a few times even on television.

Dr Hilal Meer – Haider

This was one of his best and very popular roles. He played Shahid Kapoor’s father in Haider who was killed in Kashmir after his own brother conspired against him. He donned two looks in the movie and perfectly.

Alam Khan – Shorgul

Shorgul was a film that revolved around a love story between a Hindu boy and Muslim girl. Narendra as Alam Khan was another role that we can’t forget.

Which one of these do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.