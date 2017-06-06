Latest poster of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is a collage of quirky toilet signs from across the country – View pic

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The quirky name of the film should be enough to pique your curiosity. Well, as we have informed you earlier, the film is a love story. Akshay’s character runs a pay-and-use facility where Bhumi’s character, who is from the slums, comes regularly. The two fall in love and get married. However, that’s all that we know for now. The makers have released a few quirky pictures from the sets of the film, further amping up the excitement. The trailer of the film will hit the internet on June 11 but before that Akshay has unveiled a new poster of the film that’s oh-so-desi-cool.

Akshay took to his social media pages to share the latest poster of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The actor is also running a countdown to the trailer launch of the film. With five days to go for it, a poster of the film seems like a good idea. The poster features a collage of the quirky, colourful, toilet signs seen across India, in all their misspelled glory. Toilet humour? Not quite!

Ek Anokhi Kahaani!!! TOILET TRAILER IN 5DAYS pic.twitter.com/BiosTXVRtJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2017

While the trailer of the film will be unveiled at an event here on June 11, Akshay won’t be present there. He will be in Florida on that day with his family, where they will celebrate Dimpla Kapadia’s 60th birthday. Akshay has already taken off with his son Aarav to Tampa, and his wife Twinkle and daughter Nitara will join them on June 8.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, popular as an editor of movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, A Wednesday! The movie will release on August 11.