Lawrence on Rajinikanth’s political journey: I will be a loyal watchdog of his political journey

Rajinikanth’s decision of entering politics with his own party has given the people of Tamil Nadu a new hope. Even celebrities are supporting Thalaiva in this new journey that he chose for himself. Dance master Lawrence who was speaking on the sidelines of a welfare meet organized by Superstar Rajinikanth fans revealed a phone call conversation with his guru. “I attribute the life I live today to Thalaivar. I owe everything I have including the money, fame, and name that I earned to Superstar. So, it’s time for me to repay him when he has decided to do good things for the people of Tamil Nadu. If there’s no Rajinikanth, there’s no Lawrence. When he said let’s face it when the war comes, I received non-stop calls from various television channels,” said Lawrence.

“I immediately called him. He said, ‘Kanna, don’t talk anything. Be silent.’ He urged me to remain silent then. Now, when I called him and told that I’d been invited to debates on news channels and various functions organized by fans, he said, ‘All the best. Go and participate.’ So, I will be a loyal watchdog of Superstar from today on his political journey,” he added. (ALSO READ: Suriya congratulates Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their political entry; offers support to them!)

Lawrence was one of the first celebrities from Tamil filmdom to offer his support for Rajinikanth’s political entry vocally and enrolled himself in the party by registering on the website launched by Superstar a few days back. He is currently busy shooting for Kanchana 3 produced by Sun Pictures. Directed by Lawrence himself, the movie has Oviya, who rose to immense fame with the maiden season of Bigg Boss Tamil, and Vedhika as female leads. The movie is nearing the final stages of completion. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.

Text by Surendhar MK