LEAKED! Aamir Khan’s look from Thugs of Hindostan which will leave you shocked

There have been a lot of confusion about what will be Aamir Khan‘s look inThugs Of Hindostan. When he started sporting a long and dense beard, everybody speculated that it was for the YRF project. But turned out it wasn’t. Later when he was seen in yet another funky getup which was again believed to be from the film but that too was not the case. In fact, the cool quotient of the star was for Secret Superstar and not TOH. Now we have a LEAKED image of the actor from the sets of the film but it will take a lot of concentration from your side to spot him in it!

Yes, when you see the image you will know why we are saying so. First of all, there are a lot of people in the image, so you have to zoom in to spot the star. And when you do so, you will be left amazed at the transformation. If you have managed to spot him by now, you are awesome but if you haven’t let us tell you, that the man who looks the most disheveled in the snap is Aamir Khan. Yes, the shabby, dirty with ragged clothes on is the man himself. As you all are aware, he plays a pirate in the film and guess that’s what his getup is.

Check out the image once again here…

A few days back, DNA had reported that Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of the film, and Aamir will have a massive sword fight in the film. “The action sequence being filmed in Mumbai is elaborate. Both, Bachchan and Aamir, are currently preparing for the tough task with the action-director, as both are famous for doing their own stunts. Since the two are known to be perfectionists, the scene is expected to be quite a highlight in this lavish film,” a source revealed to the daily. We wonder if this is from that scene!