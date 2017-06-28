LEAKED! Crucial pics from Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa out, main suspect arrested

Jr NTR is currently shooting for the much talked – Jai Lava Kusa. While the Superstars is busy wrapping up and the makers hit a slight roadblock when a few crucial pics from the film got leaked online. Fans and media have been requested not to circulate those pics as they belonged to a crucial scene. As per the latest update, those involved in the leak have been identified and arrested. ‘Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested. More details will be out tomorrow’ tweeted NTR arts.

This is not the first time, a movie has faced this kind of leak. Last year a crucial footage of Bahaubali was doing the rounds online. Action was immediately taken and the security was also beefed up. Hoping the leaked pics are not circulating anymore and that this crime is looked into and strict action is taken. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa first look posters: Jr NTR is all set to vanquish the evil once and for all

Jai Lava Kusa is one of Jr NTR’s biggest project because it will feature the actor in a triple role for the first time. Vance Hartwell of The Lord of The Rings fame has been brought on board to help create prosthetic for his role. The film also stars Nivedha Thomas and Rashi Khanna. Ronit Roy has been roped to play the lead antagonist. After the first look posters, fans are now gearing up for the trailer launch in July! This is definitely Jr NTR’S most anticipated film. The film is set for a grand release on 21st September. The Dussehra festivites will begin with Jai Lava Kusa.

Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested. More details will be out tomorrow — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) June 27, 2017

Jr NTR was last seen in Janatha Garage that fared brillaintly at the box office. The movie within a week joined the Rs 100 crore mark! The film also starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen.