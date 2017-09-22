LEAKED! First pic of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 house is finally here

Bigg Boss 11 is just a few weeks away and excitement around this show is more than usual. The promos are already out and everybody is quite curious about the concept of this season. But an image of the house has already been leaked. ABP Live posted a picture of the house from a top view and it is blue this time. While we didn’t get a closer glimpse of the house, it surely looks quite refreshing. The makers always put a lot of thought into designing the house every designing so it suits the theme and we’re expecting something extraordinary.

We know that this season’s theme is called ‘Padosi’ which Salman Khan introduced in the promos but that means there are going to be two houses in one house. We’re guessing one will be for commoners and one for celebrities since that’s how teams were paired last season. There will definitely be something new coming up this season and it’s going to be worth a watch. We can’t wait to see what the house looks like from inside. Last season saw an amalgamation of Indian and western culture in the house. Check out this leaked picture of the Bigg Boss house this season right here. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Makers give a hint of the first confirmed contestant and Twitterati is going crazy)

Looks interesting, doesn’t it? While we try to get some more scoop for you guys on Bigg Boss 11, check out the recent promos of the show.

Mere Saamne Waali Khidki Mein Ek Chaand Ka Tukra Rehta hai ! #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan – @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @cpplusglobal A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Yeh Hai #BiggBoss11, Padosi Bajaane Aa Rahe Hai Barah ! #BB11 A post shared by SALMAN KHAN (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @beingsalmankhan . Presented by @feelthefizz , Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

The promos are creating quite a lot of buzz around the show already. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.

Image credits: ABP Live