LEAKED PICS of Shahid Kapoor practicing sword fighting for Padmavati

You saw Ranveer Singh pull off some dangerous sword fighting in Bajirao Mastani or say for that matter even Hrithik Roshan in Jodha Akbar. Now get ready to watch a majestically fierce side of Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. While we knew for a fact the actor is pushing the limit to get into the warrior mode. Little did we expect he’ll will take up as many as 6 different forms of sword fighting for the film. Yes, we just got our hands on these leaked pictures from the sets of Padmavati which has Sasha performing deady sword fighting with much passion and energy. I mean just look at him!

An insider in interaction with Mid-Day further revealed details on Shahid’s intense training saying, “Rajputana style of sword-fighting is an evolved one, which requires the body to be both strong and agile at the same time. Shahid has been taught bits of Gatka, a mix of Angampora and Kalaripayattu. He is also learning spearplay, as the spear is a customary weapon among Rajputs. He has been training for 24 days now.” Not just that, to perfect his portrayal of the Rajput king, Shahid Kapoor has also learnt the basics of mardani khel (a weapon-based martial art) as well as sqay (a South Asian form of sword-fighting).

Talk about his body transformation, Sasha is said to have also undergone a change in his diet to maintain the physique for the role in Padmavati. “He is on a protein rich diet, which helps in agility.With a deadline looming large, to meet the November release, there isn’t enough time to prep before shooting. Shahid has no option but to juggle his shooting and training.”, added the source.

If this is a glimpse of Sasha’s prep for Padmavati. Imagine how insane Ranveer’s role is going to be considering he plays the villainous Allaudin Khilji in the film. Can’t wait for this one helluva Sanjay Leela Bhansali film coming up, isn’t it?