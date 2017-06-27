LEAKED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look for Rangasthalam 1985 out – view pic

One of the most talked about Telugu projects of this year is Ram Charan‘s Rangasthalam1985. The fact that the Telugu star is teaming up with Sukumar is causing a flurry of excitement among fans! Pairing up with Rama Charan for the first time is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is touted to be a period love drama. What fans are most looking forward is Ram Charan’s rural avatar for this film. “He is set to undergo a complete rural makeover for this project. Audiences are going to see a new Ram Charan, and they’re going to love his look. It’s a period love story,” revealed a source as per reports on IANS. While we can’t wait to catch the first look of Ram Charan’s avatar for this film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look for this film is already out! Also Read: Samantha unveils the first look of Savithri’s biopic also featuring Keerthy Suresh and it’s empowering

If you take look at Samantha’s Instagram profile she has posted a few pics from the shoot for Rangasthalam. One of her post reads – In the end the heat , the exhaustion the pain nothing matters . The camera captures only the EXTRAORDINARY!! #rangasthalam1985 #rajahmundry. She seems to be sporting a long braid and a traditional half saree. As this a rural love story, we can only believe this is her look for the Rangasthalam1985! Shealso revealed that she was without her phone for a week. That explains why she couldn’t comment on Vijays’ first look for Mersal!

Samantha has a busy year ahead as she has quite a few films in her kitty – She has a rom-com coming up with Thiagarajan, there’s another film opposite Vishal. She will also play a pivotal role in the Savithri biopic. She is also one among the female leads in Thalapathy 61 – Mersal. The actress is also venturing into horror with Raju Gari Gadhi 2.

On the personal front, Samantha is set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya. After a dreamy engagement the couple will get married on October 6 in Goa. Their wedding is one of the most anticipated events of 2017