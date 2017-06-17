Shocking! Leonardo DiCaprio returns the Oscar to the Academy

In a twist of turn Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio gave up the Oscar statuette he possessed but don’t worry it’s not the one he won but the one he had in his collection. It is the same Oscar that legendary Marlon Brando won for his performance in 1954’s On the Waterfront, which was gifted to him by production company Red Granite Pictures. It is now reported that Red Granite has some shady links to government corruption and money laundering in Malaysia. Which led to Leo giving up the memorabilia.

While Leo’s name is not caught up in the scam but he had to voluntarily give up the Oscar that Brando won and he possessed. And not just the Oscar, Red Granite also gifted him a Picasso painting worth $3.2 million and a Jean-Michel Basquiat collage worth a cool $9.2 million. Looks like he may have to return that as well. Also it is not yet clear if he’ll be asked to return a part of his fee, he received by the shady production company, who were the producers of 2013 hit, The Wolf Of Wall Street.

An official statement from Leo’s rep was released which stated, “Prior to the government’s filing of the civil pleading today, Mr. DiCaprio initiated return of these items, which were received and accepted by him for the purpose of being included in an annual charity auction to benefit his eponymous foundation. He has also returned an Oscar originally won by Marlon Brando, which was given to Mr. DiCaprio as a set gift by Red Granite to thank him for his work on The Wolf Of Wall Street. Mr. DiCaprio is grateful for the support of the government in this effort, and continues to hope that justice is done in this matter.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for further updates…