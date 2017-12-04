Let’s see 15 candid pictures from Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s marriage!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have proved they are one of the most romantic couples of the TV industry. Their love story started when Aashka and Brent met in a music concert in the US. Brent has always made Aashka feel special through his small romantic gestures and we always knew these lovebirds will unite soon. Finally, the couple ties the knot yesterday on December 3, 2017 in a pristine, fairytale marriage. The couple got married in a Christian ceremony as well as per Hindu rituals. The event was star-studded with celebrities like Adaa Khan, Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar, Karan Bohra with wife Teejay Sidhu, his twin daughters, Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande and many others gracing the wedding with their blessings and love. Let’s have a close look at some candid pictures from the marriage venue that will steal your heart!

The bride Aashka stands dressed in the Rimple and Harpreet Narula designer lehenga with her American bridegroom Brent in a desi avatar. The couple looks majestic. Brent is wearing something from Pranav and Pawan Couture.

The moment is captured from the duo’s sangeet ceremony. Ashka dressed in her blue golden Archana Kochhar designer lehenga looks like a serene beauty while dancing with Brent. Both of them have always made a point to wear something that would complement each other. They wore blue as it is the colour of Brent’s eyes. Aashka fell in love with them. Also, the shade is associated with Lord Shiva and Krishna.

And this is the moment when Aashka and Brent are officially hitched! Aashka in her white gown walks upto the altar holding her man of dreams. The love reflects in her eyes.

Aashka looks like a celestial beauty in this floral red top and green slit skirt. The flower studded pieces of jewelry add up to her prettiness. Hat’s off to the cameraman who captured the moment!

Here comes the girl gang all cheering up for Aashka’s special day. The bride is all set to get her mehendi done. The gang includes Adaa Khan, Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmer and others hailing for Aashka.

The picture shows the perfect moment when they hold hands and make the promise of a lifetime. The couple is declared man and wife by Brent’s brother Brandon who was the officiant for the wedding.

Juhi Parmar joins Brent and Aashka in the ceremony to congratulate them.

Brent’s caption captures the essence of this multi-cultural marriage. He says, “Only if time would freeze and I could live these days forever! Each moment is full of love, blessings and memories which I shall always cherish! Thank you @knottingbells for capturing this beautiful moment with my mom which I shall frame and cherish! @mapxencarsofficial thank you for giving our entire family such lovely outfits. #brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #indiameetsamerica #breshweds.” Isn’t it picture perfect?

The couple gets candid in this picture with Ridhima Tiwari.

Aada Khan, the Naagin actress is very close to the couple. She never misses a chance to pose with them. And thus this picture gives a sweet moment of the marriage.

While Aashka is getting her mehendi done, Mouni Roy poses with Brent and the picture is so cute. He is sporting a sky blue kurta with a matching vest jacket and a white patiala pant. Mouni Roy gets candid with the ‘kala chashma’ on her eyes dressed in the pista green coloured lehenga.

And they are declared husband and wife!

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu and his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna pose with the newlywed.



And to end with this long chain of candid clicks, this is the show stopper. The groupie with the bride and the bridegroom is a beauty on its own!

We wish both Aashka and Brent a happy married life. Hope, everyone liked the pictures from the wedding! For more deets stay tuned with us.