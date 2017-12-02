Like a perfect boyfriend, Ranveer Singh picks up Deepika Padukone after an award ceremony to take her to meet Zoya Akhtar

The adorable couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continues to give us relationship goal with their latest gesture. Like always a perfect boyfriend, Ranveer Singh picked up Deepika Padukone after an award ceremony. Both the actors have taken a break from the controversy over their magnum opus Padmavati. In fact, Ranveer Singh has already started the prepping for his upcoming flick Gully Boy. Interestingly, the couple had met the director Zoya Akhtar after the award ceremony. It seems the trio might have discussed some of the crucial elements regarding the film’s plot.

Gully Boy brings the fresh pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. The film is based on the life of Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from the Kurla slum. In a recent interview when Naved was asked about Ranveer portraying his character he said, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro. He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.” The film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and director Zoya Akhtar after Dil Dhadakne Do. It is expected to go on floors in January next year. (Also Read: Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices land them into the worst dressed list)

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will soon start the Sapna Didi, where she’ll portray the character of a lady don. The actress will share the screen with her Piku costar Irrfan Khan in the film. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Sapna Didi is expected to go on floors in the next year.