Like Renuka Shahane, do you also want to see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Hum Aapke Hai Koun! remake? Vote!

Renuka Shahane might just be your favourite actress turned casting director. The actress who is still our favourite Bhabhi after Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Remakes are the current rage in the industry, be it songs or films. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about remaking the film. She said, ”Revisiting Hum Aapke Hain Koun would surely bring something different this time around. If it’s remade for the younger generation, I think they’d like to see the characters in a modern sort of way.” She also said that she would love to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt play the role of Prem and Nisha which was originally played by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.
She adds,”Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a very family-oriented film, where everyone loves each other. It started this whole plethora of sangeet, mehendi functions at all family weddings. And that has not gone out of fashion yet, so, definitely, a Hum Aapke Hain Koun remake would still work. And I’d love to see Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan play the new-age Nisha and Prem.” We couldn’t agree with her more. Varun and Alia will actually fit the role perfectly. We have seen them romance each other onscreen in so many films and the audience can’t get over their chemistry. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde to play Salman Khan’s bhabhi after Renuka Shahane?)
When asked about the important scene with Tuffy where the pup hands over Nisha’s letter and necklace to Monish Behl instead of Salman Khan, she added that it might be a tad bit difficult to pull that scene off. She thinks, ”Now with mobile phones, Facebook and Twitter, I don’t know how the makers would show the whole Tuffy (the family pet in the original film) thing. The climax scene, where Tuffy brings the letter to Mohnishji and he finds out about Nisha’s real feelings for Prem, would not be the same. But yeah, it’s worth revisiting and would be so much fun.” What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.