Like Salman Khan, is Karisma Kapoor also a part of Judwaa 2? Taapsee Pannu reveals the truth!

Judwaa, the first film, is as much as Karisma Kapoor’s film as it is Salman Khan’s. We can still hear her voice reverberating in our ears, calling out for Raja. The way she made Prem’s life miserable is damn funny. And the way she matched the tapori swagger of Raja is impeccable. Now that the sequel, Judwaa 2, is all set to open in theaters, rumours were rife that Karisma will be seen in a cameo appearance, reprising her role.

These rumours also made sense since it has been confirmed that Salman Khan is reprising his role in Judwaa 2. Several reports suggested that Karisma might just be seen in a small appearance in the song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12. But Judwaa 2 actress Taapsee Pannu has finally cleared the air around this piece of speculation. We met up with the actress, who is playing the counterpart of Rambha’s character in the new film, to talk about her experience. Somewhere towards the end of the candid conversation, she let us in on a secret. Karsima Kapoor is NOT in Judwaa 2. Yep, we can almost hear hearts break. Here is a small excerpt from our sweet conversation with Taapsee…

Which is your favourite scene from the original Judwaa?

There are so many of them. Suddenly entire flashes of the film are coming to my mind. I love the scene where the two girls realise that there are twins. The bathtub scene, which has been retained in this film.

Any other scene that has been retained that we don’t know of?

“Salman has been retained, that you know of now!”

Has Karisma been retained?

“No, no. She is not there!”

Well, it would have been super interesting to see Karisma in the movie, but for now, we’d have to make peace with the fact that only Salman is the only element retained from the original film.

This trivia might be interesting for you. Taapsee’s character in the film is named Samaira, which is Karisma’s daughter’s name IRL.

Judwaa 2 releases in theatres on September 29.