Lip Sing Battle: 10 interesting things Farah Khan revealed at the launch of the show

Farah Khan and Ali Asgar launched their show – Lip Sing Battle at Mumbai today. The concept of Lip Sync Battle is quite popular in the West. It’s making its way in India with Star Plus. Big names like Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, Bappi Lehri, Shaan and Manish Paul have already shot their respective episodes. TV stars Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who play husband-wife on Ishqbaaz, will also be making an appearance.

Here are 10 things that Farah Khan revealed about the show, today –

Not a dance show, asserts Farah

“This is not dance show, it is a lip sync show. In abroad it is done by Jimmy Fallon. People will lip sync others’ songs.”

We will get to see a lot of stars on the show, Farah assures

“I am very involved creatively and I am calling my friends. I know how crazy my star friends can be. They are really enjoying themselves.”

Farah’s dear friend and Bollywood’s most famous director Karan Johar will also make an appearance on the show

“Karan Johar was absolutely fantastic. He did not rehearse at all. We have two rounds. He has done Channa Mereya and Rock and Roll,”said Farah.

Farah revealed that Parineeti Chopra performed a lap dance for KJo on the show

“Parineeti did lap dance for Karan.[sic]”

Farah and Ali will not be judging the celebs, audience will

“I am not the judge, there will be audience. We will have a cheer-o-meter and the one who gets the loudest decibel will win,” said Farah.

Five episodes have already been shot

“So far only five episodes have been shot. Bappi Lahiri has come. People want to get madder. We will get celebs from sports, television and film. Sania Mirza is coming after US open.”

Farah feels Farhan Akhtar and Shaan are the surprise packages of the show

“I think Farhan (Akhtar) and Shaan will surprise you the most. You will see how pagal they are andar se. (You will get to see how mad they are from inside)”

Farah is having a great time hosting with Ali

“I am enjoying most with Ali (Asgar). My friends are here. I am enjoying taking out the craziness.

Arjun Kapoor halted the shoot for two hours after he got to know that Farhan was rehearsing his songs, Farah revealed

“Celebs get competitive. When Arjun Kapoor saw that Farhan (Akhtar) was rehearsing his song he said, ‘Now I have to perform like I am getting paid.’ He halted the shoot for two hours and practiced Khal Nayak.”

Other than the lip-syncing game, there will be fun activities, too

“We asked them to relieve their childhood fantasies and Manish Paul became Bindu. On the show, he is wannabe Farah. [sic]”