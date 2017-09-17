Lip Sing Battle episode 2: Parineeti Chopra’s lap dance to Karan Johar and Preity Zinta’s cameo made it an entertaining watch

The show begins with Ali Asgar dancing on the Student of the Year version of Gulabi Aankhein. Dressed in a golden outfit, Ali looked adorable. Farah Khan enters the sets and increases the tempo of the show. The first guest to enter the stage is ace film director Karan Johar. Karan and Ali, as Ms Braganza, flirt with each other. The second guest is Parineeti Chopra, who looked like a million bucks in a blue dress. A lame casting couch joke later, the show begins. In the first round Karan and Parineeti have to perform on a duet. They are given the song Dola Re from Devdas. Hope to God, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never see this performance.

The super fake laugh track added to every scene is unimaginably annoying. Editing of the show could have been much better.

Parineeti wins the first round and is made to go first in the second round. She picks the song Yaar Na Miley from Kick, which originally featured Jacqueline Fernandez. Parineeti pulls Karan to the stage and gives him a cute lap dance. Well, on Indian TV you can only give a ‘cute’ lap dance as opposed to sexy.

Karan picks his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s song Channa Mereya. Karan have an emotional yet funny performance. Even Parineeti could not help but praise her competition.

Then Parineeti won a game involving toilet paper and won the chance to go next. Dressed up as ’90s king, Govinda, Parineeti looked super cute. She performed on Aa aa ee from Raja Brilliantly done.

Then came Karan Johar. He danced, one again, on a song from his film. This one was Rock and Roll Soniye from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehnaa. Though the performance was far from perfect, the climax could not have been better. You see, Karan Johar had a trump card. As the song hit the high notes, Preity Zinta entered the stage. The original heroine of the song, herself. Parineeti’s face was worth seeing. She did not see this coming, neither did we.

Parineeti kept screaming ‘Cheating! Cheating!” after the performance got over. Audience was too happy to see Preity on stage.

With the help of cheer o meter, Karan Johar is announced as the winner of today’s episode. We think the way or deciding the winner is a little flawed.

Karan performs with Ali on the romantic song Suraj Hua Madhdham and as expected more than romance there was comedy.