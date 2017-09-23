Lip Sing Battle: Neither Govinda-Raveena Tandon’s dance moves nor Ayushmaan Khurrana’s energy could save the third episode from being a yawn fest

Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle premiered last week on Star Plus on 16th September and we understood from that very episode that it’s nothing of the fun that its presenter had promised in the show’s promo. The first episode featured Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor as guests while the second was graced by Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. It’s sad that despite of managing to invite such vibrant personalities on the show, Farah and Ali Asgar have failed to make the show entertaining. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the original show ‘Lip Sync Battle’ is a winner in the west, which proves that it’s not the concept that’s at fault but the execution.

Unfortunately, the third episode was no different. Even Ayushmaan Khurrana, Raveena Tandon and Govinda couldn’t save the show from being a yawn fest. They were one of the most entertaining set of guests a host could ever ask for but sadly Farah and Ali didn’t have much to offer other than their slapstick done-to-death humour.

Ayushmaan and Raveena fought for the championship for two rounds. In the first round, Ayushmaan performed to Raveena’s iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, while she lip-synced to ‘Kar Gayi Chull’. For the second round Raveena transformed herself to Anil Kapoor and performed on one of his evergreen songs ‘My Name is Lakhan‘ and Ayushmaan performed on ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy.’ Govinda also made a brief appearance on the show. Those were perhaps the only few minutes when I genuinely enjoyed. It was a treat to watch Chichi and Raveena perform on ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare.’

But, the most bizzare part of the show was the way they decided the winner. In the last ten minutes of the show, Farah asked Ayushmaan and Raveena to go and make the crowd cheer for them. And because Raveena managed to score higher than him on the cheer-o-meter, she won. Wait, then what was all that dancing and singing for if all they had to do to win the game was to go and act like a rockstar? One more thing that I found extremely appalling was how they cared a damn about whether the contestants were lip-syncing it right or not. After a point of time, it became more about – ‘who can dance better’ or ‘who has put in more efforts to dress up’. But hello, wasn’t the show supposed to be about lip-syncing?