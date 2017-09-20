Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra hits back at body-shamers in the classiest way

When it comes to body shaming, trollers don’t even spare Deepika Padukone. The recent one to face all the backlash was the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress, Aahana Kumra. The actress is holidaying in Australia and posted a few bikini pictures on her Instagram. Well, what followed the ‘You’re so hot’ comments were ‘Go to a gym’ and ‘You need to lose some belly fat’. We think the actress looks hot no matter what and the bikini pictures were smoking hot! But Aahana gave it back to everyone in the sweetest and classiest way possible. She put up a picture of herself captioned, “Do we shape the world? Or does the world shape us? #AahanaInAustralia #FederationSquare #Melbourne #Square”.

While that was a brilliant way to hit back at body-shamers we wish all the actresses didn’t have to go through all of this. Parineeti Chopra, Deepika Padukone and lot of other celebrities have been body shamed on social media. Even TV actresses often face a lot of backlash on social media just for posting a couple of hot pictures. The best part is that the actresses know just how to give it back to them and they do it with style! (ALSO READ: Ratna Pathak Shah on Lipstick Under My Burkha: There will be people who object the film)

These are the pictures that got a lot of backlash on social media.

And this is what Aahana posted to hit back at the body-shamers.

Do we shape the world? Or does the world shape us? #AahanaInAustralia #FederationSquare #Melbourne #Square A post shared by Aahana Kumra (@aahanakumra) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

