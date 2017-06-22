Lipstick Under My Burkha: Pahlaj Nihalani reacts to the poster that seems like it shows the middle finger to the CBFC

The latest poster of the upcoming film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, might just be a massive dig at the CBFC. The movie, which has been showcased at over 25 festivals, has won multiple awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at Films de Femmes Creteil, France and the inaugural Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality. The kind of movie that should have been celebrated was caught in a mess with the Censor Board deeming it to be too “lady oriented” in content, laced with sexual scenes and abusive words. The movie, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, was first denied certification by the CBFC in January and then again by the Revising Committee in February as its narrative was considered to be abundant with sexual scenes and abusive language. The producers had then filed an appeal with the FCAT for a reversal of the CBFC decision. The result finally came through and FCAT asked CBFC to certify the movie. After one more complaint by the makers about the delay, the movie was finally given a ‘A’ certificate. And then Ekta Kapoor came on board to distribute the film. Well, after all this hassle, the movie is all set to release on July 21. And seems like the makers are having the last laugh with the quirky poster.

A dash of red can spark off a rebellion. 💋

Catch #LipstickUnderMyBurkha in cinemas on 21 July! #LipstickRebellionBegins pic.twitter.com/ZXts4ZaEaw — 💄 Under My Burkha (@LipstickMovie) June 19, 2017

It might not just be a dig at CBFC, but also a very badass way of rebellion. But the poster has definitely caught the eye of the internet, and has gone viral. What sentiments must it evoke in CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani?

Talking to Hindustan Times, Pahlaj reacted to the poster. “We’ve taken note of the poster. Showing the middle finger is impolite in any society. And it should be discouraged. I don’t think disapproving of this obscene gesture would be considered primitive or regressive in any society, except maybe in ours. We love to show our middle finger at anyone who champions sobriety and grace in our conduct,” he taunted.

He further disagreed that the poster is a jibe at the CBFC. “Firstly I don’t think the finger is meant for us. It is meant for the public, for the aam junta who are bound to reject films that parade a fake social relevance in the name of women’s empowerment.You can’t empower women by making them wear lipstick . First give them basic rights, build toilets in every Indian home so that women don’t have to be publicly humiliated every day, then talk about showing the middle finger to the conservative elements, whether it is the censor board or anyone else,” he argued.

Lipstick Under My Burkha features a stellar cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur. Director Alankrita is on top of the world that Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Entertainment will distribute the movie. She had said “I am thrilled that Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Entertainment will be presenting and distributing ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. It’s going to be fun to promote and release the film. I really believe that the film needs to reach a wider audience.”