‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ to open the 2017 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Alankrita Shrivastava’s “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, which was deemed too “lady oriented” by India’s censor board, will be the opening movie at the 2017 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The director is ecstatic about the film being a part of the fest, which is to be held from August 10-22.

“It is a great honour that ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. While the film has travelled to many parts of the world, it will be screened in Australia for the first time. I am really looking forward to the reaction of the Australian audience,” Shrivastava said in a statement.

"Breaking through the cacophony of mainstream Indian cinema, it is wonderful that there is an Australian film festival that highlights independent Indian cinematic voices. Independent films are telling important stories, challenging the status quo and are important artistic expressions. I'm delighted to participate in the festival," she added.

“Lipstick Under My Burkha”, features actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur.

The makers fought a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and emerged successful after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal instructed the censorship body that they must be given a certificate for release.

Now the movie, which tells the story of four small town women in search of a little freedom, is ready for release with an ‘A’ certificate.

This year, IIFM will have diversity as the central theme and will screen 60 films in 20 languages.