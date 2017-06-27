Lipstick Under My Burkha trailer: Contagious sex scenes? Konkona Sen Sharma and her girl gang troll Censor Board using their very own words

After fighting a long battle with the Censor Board, led by sanskaari Mr Pahlaj Nihalani, and later getting passed by FCAT, Lipstick Under My Burkha is finally ready for release. The movie, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Ekta Kapoor, is about four different women, who are in pursuit of freedom through love, lust, music and sex. Naturally, in our society, where women still can’t talk to strangers without covering their faces with a pallu, such an idea of sexual freedom would definitely offend the hard-nosed conservatives and traditionalists. Speaking about such people, Censor Board found the movie to be too “lady-oriented,” “fantasy above life,” containing, “contagious sexual scenes,” “audio pornography” and “abusive words” and refused to give the movie a certificate. Thankfully, there was another board, with a better sense, that passed the movie for release.

But it is the Censor Board, whom the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha, launched recently online, is targetting. The promo starts off with headlines of stories that came out covering the fight between the makers of this movie and the Censor Board. Then the trailer show scenes of the movie that match every reason why the Censor Board were objecting to the release of the movie. So there is fantasy above life, contagious sex scenes and lady oriented scenes that are many metaphorical middle-fingers to not just the Censor Board but to anyone who feels suppressing women’s identity and freedom is the best way to go. Here’s the trailer…

Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, while Vikrant Massey and Sushant Singh from the supporting cast. Konkona plays a Muslim woman and a housewife with three children, who seeks the alternative life of a saleswoman. Ratna Pathak Shah is a lonely widow who seeks a lustful phone romance with a younger man, while Aahana Kumra leads a sex-fuelled life two-timing her husband with a photographer. Plabita Borthakur, meanwhile, plays an 18-year-old burkha-clad college girl wanting to make the future that she wants.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is scheduled to release on July 21.