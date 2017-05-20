10 pictures of Lisa Haydon that prove she is the HOTTEST mom on the planet

Bollywood actress and supermodel Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani became proud parents to their first child, Zack Lalvani, on 17th May this year. Lisa took to Instagram today to announce the good news to the world. The Queen actress shared a photograph of her husband and herself, standing outside the hospital, carrying the infant in her arms. Perhaps, they took the little one home today. “Zack Lalvani born May 17, 2017,” the 30-year-old actress captioned the image.

Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 19, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Here are some pictures of Lisa from her pregnancy period that prove that she embraced motherhood quite beautifully. Her pregnancy didn’t stop her from doing the normal stuff like going to the beaches, hanging around with friends and just lazying in the ocean. Lisa always flaunted her baby bumb with elan. She even featured on the cover page of ELLE during her pregnancy.

Lisa, who has appeared in popular Bollywood films like Aisha, Queen, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016 after dating him for an year. Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.