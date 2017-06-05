Lisa Haydon with her son Zack Lalvani is the most adorable picture you will see on the internet today!

Lisa Haydon kept her fans updated about her through her pregnancy. Now, that she is a proud mother of a baby boy, she is making sure we don’t miss out on having a glimpse or two at him. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful picture with her toddler, Zack Lalvani. We see Lisa holding a sound asleep Zack in her arms, as she smiles proudly for the camera. Look at the adorable picture here:

Lisa married her boyfriend Dino Lalvani in October last year, in a very hush hush wedding. We are glad that the actress kept us updated throughout her pregnancy. While we are on the topic, we also gotta give it up for Kareena Kapoor Khan for being socially active throughout her pregnancy. The two ladies have definitely shattered a lot of preconceived notions about how pregnancy should be handled by women.

Last week, Lisa had shared half a picture of cutie patootie Zack on Instagram, and written as caption, “all my heart.”

Lisa was seen in a hilarious cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her ‘vatavaran’ dialogue from the film became a hit amongst the fans and is a Dubsmash favourite for them. She was also seen playing the lead in the web series The Trip. She was playing a struggling musician on a bachelorette trip with her three besties. She even played ukulele and other musical instruments herself for the role. The series became extremely popular on YouTube, with over 15 million accumulated views for all episodes. We hope to see her back on screen soon.