Lisa Haydon’s hot bikini pictures will set the temperatures soaring

Lisa Haydon is one of the hottest women in Bollywood and can make you swoon even when she is not looking at you. She already made heads turn with her platinum hair, which looks so hot we can’t even express. The actress recently posed for the cameras in a wooden box wearing an orange bikini. She looks so hot we are starting to think she ain’t real. Be it posing with her son or to set our screens on fire with her hot pictures, Lisa stuns us all the time. Her pictures are gorgeous and Instagram is worth stalking. Follow her if you aren’t yet.

Lisa had earlier won us over by posting cute pictures of baby Zack in tiny baby suits. One even had angel wings on the back. How the model turned actress has managed to get back into shape after delivering a baby we will never understand. A lot of women are envious of her transformation post pregnancy and we are just ogling at these hot pictures she posted right now. This should be a sign on a weather segment on news channel captioned, “Summer is going to be this hot!” Now that’s one very creative way of giving the weather news. (ALSO READ: Lisa Haydon teases us with an adorable picture of her little munchkin Zack – view pic)

Check out these pictures of Lisa Haydon right here.

Since the actress hasn't really captioned the images, we'll leave you to think of an apt caption for the first two pictures.