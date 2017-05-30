Lisa Ray chooses between money and love in a fun round of ‘would you rather’ – Watch Exclusive video

Lisa Ray will be back on the big screen this week with Dobaara – See Your Evil, an official remake of Hollywood hit, Oculus. She is known for being too choosy when it comes to selecting roles in Bollywood. How else would you explain just three Bollywood films in last sixteen years, so of course there has to be something special about Dobaara that she chose to take it up. For those who have seen the original will know how chilling the film’s going to be. So I caught up with Lisa Ray at her place for a fun interview for her film, Dobaara. In a BollywoodLife exclusive I played a game of ‘Would You Rather’ with Lisa Ray and she was indeed game for it. When I asked her to choose between being stuck in a room with someone she hates or being alone? Prompt came the response, “alone” She continued, “I love being alone. Please I am the first person to say, ‘leave me alone’ And the more spirits the better. I have a lot of friends who are not visible.”

When I asked her if she would rather be someone who's gossiped about a lot or being someone who is never talked of…again her response was very prompt as she replied, "never talked of…ya seriously, that's me." It was, however, the question of ending hatred or hunger that got her thinking as she said, "Ooh, that's a tough one, that's a really tough one. I think hatred, because hatred often leads to problems like hunger. Hatred is the basis of lot of the problems in the world."

Later when she was asked to choose between two super powers – mind reading ability or being invisible…She was happy to choose, “read minds” But as she possesses an impeccable sense of humour she followed it up with, “But may be I can read minds!”

Dobara-See Your Evil releases on June 2, 2017