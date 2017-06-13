Little girls want to be like Wonder Woman, young boys ditch Iron Man – Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have done it!

Wonder Woman is the new hero kids look up to! School kids are doing things the Wonder Woman way and it couldn’t get better than this. Director of the film, Patty Jenkins, shared this awesome tweet where a school teacher has noted out the change brought in by the Amazonian Princess. The note has a series of changes made by school going kids, who have mended their ways to be more like Wonder Woman. Could they be more adorable? Jenkins tweeted, “My producer just sent me this… ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!” The note had boys changing preference from Iron Man to Wonder Woman, girls carrying an armour, incase there was a need to save the world. One girl refused to be acknowledged by her real name! Yeah, she urged everyone to address her as Wonder Woman!

While this was totally cute of the young kids, the message by the end of the note surely sent shivers up actress Gal Gadot’s spine! It said, “Consider this your friendly reminder that if this movie completely changed the way these girls and boys thought about themselves in a week, Imagine what the next generation will achieve if we give them more movies like Wonder Woman.” On this, the diva had tweeted, “Wow the last paragraph really gave me the chills. So true. So powerful. Gives me a huge drive to dive in and work on the next one.” Just the kind of change in perception that the makers were looking for! This revolution in the crop of kindergarten students actually brings out the effect of the film on young ones.

It reminds me of the time when Gal Gadot had stated that she wants the movie to do well because she wants girls to look up to Wonder Woman, the same way boys look up to Batman and Superman. She had narrated a dialogue with her daughter, during an interview. Gadot divulged, “I just had the conversation with my daughter two nights ago. I put her to bed and I was reading her a story and it was about princesses … and then she was talking about the prince, the guy, she called him the prince, and she said, “Yeah, and the prince, they’re usually very strong.” And I asked her, “And what about the princesses?” [And she said,] “They’re weak.” And I said, “And how do you think they should be, Alma?” She said, “They should be strong,” and I feel very proud that finally this movie is being made, because all of you guys, all men and all boys, always had a figure to look up to, whether it’s Superman or Batman or Spider-Man, or whatever it is, they always had heroes to look up to. And for girls, it’s always the princesses are being saved or being passive and finally Wonder Woman, she’s fearless, she’s proactive, she believes in herself. She believes she can do everything, and that’s a true woman for me.” Looks like she got her wish!

