Little Singham official trailer: Rohit Shetty’s animated series will make you nostalgic about Ajay Devgn’s Singham – watch video

After the super success of Golmaal Again, Rohit Shetty has stayed away from the limelight. While he has been working on the pre-production work for Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, the filmmaker has also been working on another special project simultaneously. Rohit was working on a special installment of the Singham franchise and we are quite excited to present to you its first promo right here. The filmmaker, in association with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation, has made an animated TV series titled Little Singham. Though there were talks of Singham 3 being made pretty soon, Rohit Shetty has come out with an animated series revolving around India’s youngest cop, Little Singham. The trailer of the animated was released today (February 18) and we have to say it will surely make you nostalgic about Ajay Devgn’s Singham.

Not only is Little Singham heavily inspired from the film franchise, but we see the little cop act and deliver dialogues in the trailer like Ajay Devgn. The famous Singham pose and the popular dialogue “aata maajhi sataklee” also makes it to the first promo. The action, comedy and everything else looking really fantastic and we can’t wait to see this one. The small kids have always loved Singham, so we are sure the kids will love this new series too. Check out the official trailer of Little Singham right here. (ALSO READ – Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 will be a remake of Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju?)

Earlier, Rohit Shetty had revealed to us exclusively that he is definitely making Singham 3. However, looks like before that he has produced an animated series around the movie. This will surely only add value to the film franchise. Directed by Vikram Veturi, Little Singham will premiere in April 2018. How excited are you for this one? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Little Singham, Singham 3 and Simmba right here.