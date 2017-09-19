Loca Loca song: Sunny Leone’s oomph cannot save this dull party number from Raftaar

Sunny Leone is one of the most sought after actresses for item songs given her beauty, oomph and dancing skills. While she has some hits like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2) and Laila O Laila (Raees) in her kitty, many of the songs were damp squibs. The latest one Loca Loca is a real disappointment. The song is a party number but we are not impressed by the lyrics, beats or rhythm. It is sung by Ariff Khan and Shivi and the rap is by Raftaar. Ariff has also composed the song. Sunny looks very blah in that black ensemble and we feel it is a waste. (Also Read: Sunny Leone’s Navratri themed condom leads Gujarat to protest against it)

It sounds a lot like Shakira’s song and going by comments it sounds like a rip-off. Even Raftaar’s rap fails to get us hooked this time. It is also a funny number in the sense that it tells us to drink so much that we forget all decorum. In the following stanzas, it says people teasing girls should not be spared. If you want good behavior, then how can a full bottle of Bacardi help! Lastly, Sunny does not look in that skin coloured romper embellised with blue stones. (Also Read: Shocking! What is Sunny Leone doing to her face? View pics)

Loca Loca is surely one of Sunny’s most boring numbers ever. The only saving grace are a few stills where she looks great and a bit of Raftaar’s rap. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…