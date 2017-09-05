LOL Story of the day – What Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt will teach in the School of Bollywood?

Today is Teacher’s Day…and on this special occasion, we are planning to start a school for Bollywood!!! Seeing that so many people are becoming richer by arm-twisting parents into paying donations to schools for their kids, why not just join the party?

We have received applications from many Bollywood superstars to apply as our teachers. We have shortlisted a few of them to teach various subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Marketing, Public Speaking, P.T., Moral Science, Geography etc. For the last subject, we decide to go for the visiting faculty who has no sambadh with Bollywood, yet our management feels he is the best person to teach that subject. So here are the list of the the shortlisted candidates, who feel are perfect to teach these subjects.

So what are you waiting for? Seats are filling fast, dammit!

Disclaimer: The above article is meant to be taken in a light manner. Sometimes, a little laughter is seldom a cause for worry!

Photo keeda-man: Neeraj Kathale